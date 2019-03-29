The East Central College Community Education Department has announced five new classes for the 2019 Summer Learning Academy.
“All of our classes are designed with curiosity in mind,” said Bonnie Devine, Community Education program assistant. “We want to encourage personal growth and enable students to develop talents and skills. At the same time, we want them to have fun in the process.”
The five classes that will be added for students this summer include the Newborn/Pediatric Nursing: How to Care for a Baby class.
It will be taught by ECC Nursing Instructor Jessica Van Leer and is designed for children ages 5-8 years old.
“This class is perfect for a child who is expecting a new sibling or just loves babies,” Van Leer explained. “Students will learn about changing diapers, swaddling, how to hold a baby properly, when to call 911 and much more.”
Students also can learn about becoming an EMT or paramedic this year.
In that class, students will explore the differences between an EMT and paramedic, and options within the EMS career field.
Each student will become CPR certified by the end of the class.
ECC Art Instructor Jenifer Higerd will lead the Clay Creations for Kids class this summer.
Students will explore the possibilities in clay using a variety of forming techniques.
“We are going to have a lot of fun in this class,” said Higerd. “Students will be making a monster-face mug, a garden-ready mini gnome home and stenciled plates.”
The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer a new Missouri Mammals and More class, exploring the different animals who call Missouri home.
A Readers Theater class for children 8 to 14 also will be offered. The three-day class will increase reading fluency, expression and comprehension skills, and will end with a theatrical performance.
The Summer Learning Academy schedule can be found at www.eastcentral.edu/sla. Parents also can call 636-584-6529 for more information.