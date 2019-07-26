For 20 years, Pamela LeSeure has been working in the classroom usually as a fifth-grade teacher. This year, she will step into the administrative side of education as the new assistant principal at Edgar Murray Elementary in the St. Clair R-XIII School District.
“I had my administrative degree and certificate for a very long time,” LeSeure said. “I always felt that when I decided that I wanted to be out of the classroom, I would go for it.
“There are things that don’t necessarily need to be changed, but improved on. You can’t always do that in the classroom. So, I’m hoping that I can take the experience I have in the classroom and continue to grow and help others outside of the classroom setting,” she said.
LeSeure got her start in the Springfield School District 186 in Springfield, Ill. When she and her family moved to the St. Louis area, she worked at Robinson Elementary in the Kirkwood R-VII School District for 12 years.
She and her husband Gary recently moved to Franklin County after her three kids moved out of the house and into adulthood. For the past two years, she worked as an elementary schoolteacher in the Union R-XI School District.
LeSeure said she went into elementary education because she had her own young kids at the time she was taking college courses.
“In the beginning, I think it stems from me having my own young kids,” she said. “It took me a very long time to get through school because I stayed at home with my kids. So, I just always felt that is where I wanted to be.”
She graduated from the University of Illinois, Springfield, where she majored in psychology and minored in education because the school didn’t have an education major. She went back to school to earn her master’s degree in leadership. LeSeure also took post graduate classes through Truman University, Kirksville.
When she was a teacher in the Kirkwood School District, her principal encouraged her to look into becoming a principal. At the time, she wasn’t ready.
“I’m not a political person, but I know that sometimes you may have to be that way to get change,” she said. “I’ve been told by many teachers it will be very easy for me not to forget where I came from. I think that’s very good advice. You have to remember what it’s like to work in the classroom.”
LeSeure said she is a little nervous to start school since it will be her first year serving as an assistant principal, but is excited to work outside the classroom.
“I’m looking forward to getting to know everyone because I’ve heard so many great things about this school and about this district,” she said. “So, I’m really excited to get to know the staff. I think I’ll enjoy it as much as the classroom, but I’m a little nervous to start something new.”
She said as an assistant principal, her primary focus will be on student discipline. She doesn’t plan to make any changes this year because she knows that she is the new person coming into an already good school.
“I need to keep communication open and make sure that the students feel supported,” she said.
LeSeure said she spends her time outside of school working on her photography skills and enjoying the time she has with her twin grandsons.
“I’m excited,” she said. “I’m obviously a little nervous, but definitely can’t wait to see what comes.”