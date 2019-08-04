The mother of a Washington Middle School student who was punched several times by a classmate this past March appealed to the school board Wednesday night to educate students and staff on bullying and school violence.
Tiffany Acton also asked the board to follow district policy on disciplining students who commit such acts.
“This needs to be an ongoing discussion . . . we need manageable solutions to stop the violence,” said Acton, who organized a peaceful march/gathering prior to the meeting at the middle school. About 20 people were at the meeting to support Acton.
The school board, per its policy, did not engage in discussion with the mother. People may speak during the public comments portion of the meeting, but the board does not typically respond, and instead takes all comments under consideration.
School board President John Freitag did tell Acton the board appreciated her coming to the meeting and said he hopes everyone involved can move forward.
Superintendent Responds
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer told The Missourian after the meeting that school officials did thoroughly investigate the incident and action was taken that followed district policy.
“We can’t share specific details regarding any disciplinary matters or remedial action taken by staff,” she said. “And that’s because we have to protect the privacy of all parties, including first and foremost, the students.”
VanLeer said she did appreciate the peacefulness of the gathering held at the middle school that was organized by the mother.
“We do care about our students and school community very much,” she said.
VanLeer also noted the district made multiple attempts to meet with Acton to discuss the incident and those requests were denied.
The superintendent said she wished Acton and her supporters had stayed for the rest of the board meeting Wednesday night which included a presentation on the launch of the district’s new strategic plan identifying five focus areas. One of the focus areas is the safety, health and well-being of students and staff, which also will be the focus of professional development for all staff this year.
Safety and well-being have been an ongoing focus in all school buildings, including the middle school, for several years, VanLeer said. The middle school holds assemblies and educates students on bullying, cyber bullying, healthy and safe relationships, and respect of others.
VanLeer said safety and well-being of students and staff has been and always will be a top priority for the district and that’s why it’s included as one of the focus areas in the new strategic plan.
Incident
According to Acton, her son was in his seventh hour class March 4 when he was attacked by another student. She said the attacker was actually going to hit another student when her son put his arm out to stop it and was then “viciously” attacked.
She said her son sustained eight to nine forcible blows to the face, which resulted in his eye being swollen shut and eventually surgery on his broken nose.
The attacker should have been expelled, Acton said, not suspended.
Acton said her son was granted an order of protection for the “maximum” amount of time, two years, from the other student.
VanLeer confirmed the student was suspended and his return to school would have been reviewed this fall. She said summer school services were provided to the student.
By law, public school districts are still required to provide educational services to students who are suspended or expelled.
Acton said she is asking people to sign a banner which urges students to speak up and stand together against bullying and school violence. The banner will be presented to the school board at a later date, but was displayed at the meeting.