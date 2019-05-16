Washington High School Principal Dr. Kelle McCallum has been named the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals (MoASSP) Exemplary New Principal of the Year for the South Central Region.
The award is open to administrators who have completed no more than three years as a principal. Each MoASSP district may select one individual to be recognized at the annual fall conference.
“It’s an honor to be chosen by the South Central Region as Exemplary New Principal of the Year,” McCallum said. “The students, faculty, and staff at Washington High School deserve credit. I am humbled to serve as principal of a fantastic school, located in a community that cares about each other.”
McCallum was nominated for the award by WHS Assistant Principal Mary Kleekamp.
Here is the nomination that Kleekamp composed:
“Kelle’s success is attributable to her ability to make learning and leading an enjoyable endeavor. Her intelligence on the inner workings of education, trends, and policies is remarkable. Where most people specialize in one area, Kelle masterfully navigates them all with confidence and accuracy.
“Aside from being intelligent and a quick thinker, Kelle is a caring and generous soul who is always willing to put in extra efforts for the success of others. She often looks for ways to improve herself and others, taking every opportunity to lift those around her up.
“Just this year, Kelle has advocated for education in Kansas City among legislators and volunteered her time to interview doctoral candidates at her alma mater. She attends conferences and seminars and brings back ideas for our school, district, community and region.
“Kelle often develops leadership teams to gather input and hear multiple perspectives in order to make informed decisions. Her hardworking, intelligent ways are balanced by her humor and compassion. Kelle is truly the whole package, and we are fortunate to be leading alongside her.”