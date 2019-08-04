The Washington School District has officially launched its new strategic plan — a blueprint for educational innovation and excellence.
The comprehensive plan will guide the district through 2024.
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer passed out a 24-page magazine at Wednesday night’s school board meeting outlining “Our Plan Forward, the Comprehensive Approach to Educational Excellence,” which focuses on continued improvement.
“Washington is truly a place where the sky is the limit,” VanLeer states in a special message in the magazine.
“We have it all from a solid foundation to exploration opportunities,” she said. “If a student wants to learn about agriculture, engineering, fine arts, health and medicine, business, construction, teaching, public service, technology and more, we provide opportunities for exposure and choice in all of it.”
The magazine will be distributed districtwide and copies will be provided to city and county officials and realtors as they promote the community as a place to live, work and raise families, and a strong public school system is a big part of that, said VanLeer.
Faculty and staff will receive the magazine at the district’s opening ceremonies Wednesday, Aug. 14, along with T-shirts that say: We Care. We Contribute. We Learn. We Are Washington. Inspiring achievement, character and personal growth in all . . .
The strategic plan was developed collaboratively over the last two years through teams, surveys, stakeholder feedback and data analysis. It shares the district’s mission, vision and how it will achieve its goals.
The five focus areas are:
• Student achievement and engagement;
• Safety, health and well-being of students and staff;
• Meaningful partnerships (family and community engagement);
• Facilities and learning environments; and
• Assets and sustainability.
The teams developed goals, strategies and action plans for each area which are highlighted in the magazine.
VanLeer said it will take time to achieve all of the goals outlined. A big focus this year will be on safety and well-being. It also will drive all professional development activities this school year.
“Nurturing students and building relationships will be the focus,” she said. “Taking care of our students is first and foremost. In order for learning to take place, basic needs must be met first.”
The relationships staff form with students are crucial to the district’s success, VanLeer said. “We must be informed, compassionate and willing to meet the needs of all students.”
The magazine also highlights special programs offered by the district, including the Washington High School Cocoa Cafe run by the Life Skills students; the BUILD (Building Unique and Innovative Learning by Design) where sixth-grade students complete a project; Project Lead the Way programs for engineering and biomedical sciences; athletics; NJROTC; CAPS (Center for Advanced Professional Studies) and Career/Technical education; Blue Jay Journal television; Essential Learning program that partners with the Missouri Department of Conservation; Fine Arts; and AP (advanced placement) classes.
VanLeer said the district can provide a “home for everyone.”
“We are committed to an engaged and customized approach to education,” she said.
The magazine features photos and quotes from students and staff.
