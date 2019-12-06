East Central College Board of Trustees Ann Hartley and Joe Stroetker both said they plan to seek re-election in April 2020.
Hartley, who serves as board president, and Stroetker, vice president, made the announcement at the board of trustees monthly meeting.
There are two open seats for the April 7, 2020, election. Board members serve six-year terms.
Hartley was elected in 2012, filling an unexpired term of Catherine Scott. She then ran for the position in 2014 and won.
She represents sub-district 2, which includes the school districts of Lonedell R-14, St. Clair R-13 and Union R-11, excluding the Lyon and Boone Township portion of Union R-11 and that portion located in the Beaufort-Union precinct.
Stroetker was elected in 2014, filling the seat left vacant when Charlie Betz didn’t seek re-election. He represents sub-district 1, which includes the school districts of Crawford County R-1 (Bourbon), Sullivan C-2, Strain-Japan R-16, Spring Bluff R-15, Franklin County R-2, New Haven and the portions of Lyon and Boone Townships, as well as the Beaufort-Union precinct in the Union R-11 School District.
Also included in sub-district 1 are the portion of the Boeuf and Lyon Townships in the Washington School District.
Filing
Declarations of candidacy may be filed with Bonnie Gardner, executive assistant to the president, during normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday in the president’s Office, located in Buescher Hall on the Union campus.
Filing will open at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, and will close Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at 5 p.m.
Candidates filing on the first day of filing will be listed on the ballot in random order.
The college will be closed from 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, through Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. It will reopen Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. The college also will be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
Trustees are elected by voters in the college district at large. Candidates must be a U.S. citizen, at least 21 years of age, a voter of the district for at least one year preceding the election and a resident of the sub-district for which he or she files for at least one year preceding the election.
A candidate cannot be convicted of or pled guilty to a felony or misdemeanor under the federal laws; must not be delinquent in the payment of any state income taxes, personal property taxes, municipal taxes, real property taxes on the place of residence (as stated on the declaration of candidacy); and must not be a past or present corporate officer of any fee office that owes any taxes to the state.