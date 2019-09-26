Construction is underway on a greenhouse at East Central College to be used by the culinary arts program.
The greenhouse, being built behind the training center, is expected to be completed in January.
The project was given the go-ahead by the board of trustees in July.
“The greenhouse is an enhancement to the culinary program,” said President Jon Bauer.
Jasper Builders, Union, was awarded the contract to construct the greenhouse.
Bauer noted one benefit of the greenhouse is that students will be able to see a “farm-to-table setup” to help them understand where food comes from.
“Anything we can do for the students to better understand where food comes from, that just makes them better prepared for the world of culinary arts,” he said.
The project is being funded in part by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Vocational Enhancement Grant and the USDA Rural Development Grant Program.
The college has used the vocational enhancement grant before for several career technical programs. The greenhouse is estimated to cost $124,950.
“The benefit of the greenhouse is that it’s year-round,” said Bauer. “I expect it will be ready sometime during the spring semester for use.”
The college had discussed construction of a greenhouse before, but when officials went out to bid the cost was higher than was anticipated. Other sources of revenue were then sought out to supplement the USDA grant.
Through talks with DESE, the vocational enhancement grant came to light as a second source of funding.