First it was the frigid temps and then the snow that forced the Washington School District to close both Wednesday and Thursday.
Poor conditions on secondary roads kept the district closed a third day on Friday.
After completing road checks Thursday evening in consultation with First Student, the district’s bus provider, Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer said officials still had significant concerns about bus travel on a large portion of the secondary roads.
School officials said dangerous wind chills and temperatures below zero prompted Wednesday’s closing. Many other public schools across the state and country also were closed.
Then Wednesday evening, it began to snow. Officials said the extreme cold mixed with snow resulted in dangerous road conditions.
The district was closed again Thursday and most of the parochial grade schools in the area and St. Francis Borgia Regional High School also canceled classes.
Most of the parochial schools were back in session Friday.
School district officials said Wednesday’s missed day will be made up Monday, Feb. 18, Presidents Day. Thursday and Friday will be made up Monday and Tuesday, March 18-19, which shortens spring break.
If a seventh or eighth makeup day is needed it will be tacked on to the end of the school year.
The last day of school is tentatively set for Friday, May 24; however, if there is a seventh or eighth inclement weather day it will extend the school year until May 28-29.
If the district incurs seven or more snow days, graduation will be moved to Thursday, May 30.