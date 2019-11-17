The Washington School District’s newly hired project management firm to assist with upcoming construction work will provide an update to school board members Wednesday night, Nov. 20.
The board will meet at 7 p.m. at the administration building for its regular monthly meeting. A closed session will be held prior to the meeting to discuss legal and personnel issues.
At its October meeting, the board approved hiring Landmark Contract Management Inc., St. Louis, as its “owner representative” to oversee several projects, including a new elementary school, being funded by Prop S.
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Brendan Mahon recently met with Brad Hornburg, Landmark owner, and Shari Miskov, vice president, business development.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Scott Kolath, vice president, and Chris Slagle Sr., project manager, will share what they have been working on to date and discuss project time lines.
This past April, voters approved Prop S, a $26 million no-tax increase bond issue, to build a new school to replace the aging and outdated South Point Elementary, and make safety upgrades at all district buildings, including secure vestibule entryways, the purchase of visitor management systems and ADA accessibility improvements.
VanLeer said the owner representative will advocate for the district’s interests of quality, timely and cost-sensitive design, and construction while maintaining professional relationships with all parties. Additionally, Landmark will be responsible for overseeing the delivery of the project at the best and lowest price in the marketplace and highest degree of functionality and quality, she said.
Renderings and floor plans for the new elementary school were presented at last month’s board meeting.
The district had planned to go out to bid on all but one of the safety vestibule projects in mid-November, but bid specifications are not complete. VanLeer said the district may seek bids for that work after the first of the year.
The safety vestibule for Washington Middle School is a little more complicated, she said, and that work may tie into a small expansion if funding is available.
The district also plans to go out to bid for the new school in January and a contract could be awarded in late January or early February with construction beginning in the spring of 2020.
The new school is slated to open in August 2021, or worst case, in December of that year. It is estimated to cost $23 to $24 million.
Other items on the agenda Wednesday night include several recognitions of staff members and students.
Information on school board filing for the April 7, 2020, election will be announced. Filing will open Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 8 a.m. and will close Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at 5 p.m. There are three, three-year term positions available.
School board candidates should file in Julie Bell’s office at the district office, 220 Locust St., Washington.