The new president of St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, Father Mike Boehm, has wasted no time getting to work.
His transfer to the Catholic coed high school in Washington was effective June 25.
Father Mike attended the Partners in Mission Conference June 23-27 which focused on advancement, marketing and enrollment strategies.
“Since then I have been busy moving and getting settled,” he said. “I’ve been learning about the school’s facilities and meeting students, parents and people from the community at different events.”
This past weekend, Father Mike spoke at all the Masses at St. Francis Borgia Parish, where he’s serving as a priest in residence, to “introduce/reintroduce” himself to the parishioners.
Father Mike is a familiar face to many in the community, having served as pastor at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish and associate pastor at St. Francis Borgia Parish in Washington in the past. He also served as a volunteer fireman and chaplain for the Washington Fire Department, a role he hopes to step back into.
Father Mike said he’s excited to be at Borgia High and looking forward to the start of the school year.
“I’m spending the summer months trying to learn as much as I can from our great faculty and staff about our school, its routines, traditions, schedules, etc.,” he said.
In a newsletter to the Borgia alumni family, Father Mike stated he’s grateful to have been asked to serve as school president.
“Archbishop Carlson has entrusted me with the leadership of this school, and I intend to work hard every day to continue to build on the solid foundation that we know as Borgia,” he said. “Our mission today is the same as it has been since the four-year high school opened in 1933 — to provide our students with an excellent education and a solid formation in our Catholic faith. I am excited to be part of the Borgia family.
“I am grateful for the past and present faculty, staff and administrators who have helped form us into who we are today,” he added. “I look forward to an even brighter future for St. Francis Borgia Regional High School.”
As he assumes his new duties, Father Mike said he’s thankful for the many years that Father Kevin Schmittgens, past president, gave to the students.
Father Kevin, who served 30 years at Borgia High, beginning as a teacher and later joining the administrative staff, has assumed his new role as pastor at Holy Redeemer Parish in Webster Groves.
Door Is Open
In the newsletter to alumni, Father Mike said his door is always open and invites people to stop by the school, watch a game or a play, attend Mass, or join in on any of the activities.
“I also look forward to hearing ideas and suggestions for the future of your beloved alma mater,” he said. “Feel free to come by or to send me a note.”
Father Mike said he’s very aware of the tremendous blessing of having a regional Catholic high school in this area.
“We stand on the shoulders of many who have sacrificed much to help build our school,” he said. “You (the alumni) are a proud part of that hallowed tradition, and I am grateful for your support and prayers. I confidently prepare for the upcoming school year knowing that we can count on your continued participation. Your ongoing involvement is critical and important to me and to the Borgia family.”