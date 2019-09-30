Summer school enrollment was up and attendance was strong in the Washington School District, according to Assistant Superintendent Dr. Judy Straatmann.
A total of 838 students attended summer school, Straatmann reported at Wednesday night’s school board meeting.
Parents were pleased with how the program ran, she noted. A parent survey conducted after summer school ended showed a 93 percent satisfaction rate.
Summer school was held at four elementary sites, Clearview, South Point, Washington West and Marthasville, and the middle school and high school.
At the elementary level, the SOAR program allowed students to choose from 29 different theme-related courses, with each lasting two weeks. It was held June 17-July 12.
The themes revolved around the content areas of English language arts, math, science, and social studies, as well as physical education, and art. Content revolved around the skills of: comprehension, math fluency, writing, technology and exploring career paths.
Instructional times varied depending on the program offerings.
Straatmann said parents liked the “easy” online registration process, but several suggested sending a follow up email letting parents know the registration was received, which will be looked into for next year.
“Parents indicated their child had fun, were engaged and loved the learning projects,” she said.
Straatmann said data was reviewed as to the level of academic achievement gained based on areas of critical focus.
Middle School
At the middle school, summer school was offered May 30-June 27. It included enrichment courses and remediation courses in English language arts, math, science and social studies.
Straatmann said data, via pre- and post-tests were collected for the remediation classes and a high percentage of students increased their skills.
High School
Summer school at the high school was held May 30-June 27. Students could enroll in online courses for both credit recovery and credit enrichment.
Straatmann said some classes, including P.E. and driver’s education, required students to physically attend on campus.
Offering courses online allowed for more varied offerings with a minimal number of teachers, she noted.
Recommendations for next year, Straatmann said, include continuing to improve communication; an email confirmation for registration; and surveying students who dropped or did not complete courses.
In addition to the traditional summer school program, the district also offers an extended school year for special education students and a summer program at the Early Learning Center.
Adding in those students, the district served a total of 966 students over the summer.
Pay Scale
The school board approved a change for some summer school staff positions to make them all the same current hourly pay rate they receive during the regular school year.
Certified teachers are paid $29.80 per hour, which is comparable to neighboring school districts, which will remain the same.