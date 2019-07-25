Revisions of two policies regarding student’s academic progress and conditions were adopted by the East Central College Board of Trustees last Thursday.
President Jon Bauer recommended that the trustees waive a second reading of policies 3.11 and 3.12 and approve them.
“So we can have these policies in place before the start of the academic year,” he said.
The policies had been seen by the shared governance council.
“This makes sure our policies are in sync with each other in terms of academic progress,” said Bauer.
Policy 3.11 states that students are expected to make progress toward graduation upon enrolling at ECC.
The policy defines minimal academic progress as completion of at least 12 semester credit hours with a 1.80 cumulative grade-point average and a course completion rate of 67 percent, or at least 24 credit hours of coursework with a 2.00 cumulative grade-point average and a course completion rate of 67 percent.
This policy was originally adopted in 1968.
The revisions made this year included adding course completion rates to the policy and clarifying the grade-point average as cumulative.
The 3.12 policy states that when the above academic conditions have not been met, that student will be placed on academic probation.
The shared governance council removed the statement that says students with probation status are notified by the chief student affairs officer and are required to participate in academic counseling.
Procedure 3.12.1 was added to state that a registration hold would be placed on a probationary students’ account until the student has met with an academic adviser and completed an academic improvement plan.
“One of the things these policies allows us to do is really start to intervene with students who are on academic probation or suspension and (we’re able to) have those critical conversations,” said Heath Martin, vice president of student development.
Trustee Cookie Hays said the revisions are a good idea.
“This will really benefit the students I think,” she said.
The policy revisions were adopted and will be in place for the 2019-20 school year.