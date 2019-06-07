The East Central College Outstanding Student award recently was presented to Joshua German, Sullivan, who said it was neat to be honored for his hard work.
German received the award at the ECC commencement ceremony May 11.
“It meant a whole bunch,” he said.
In order to receive the award, a student must maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher. The student’s participation in campus and community activities also is considered.
“It was cool to hear there was a big competition amongst the students,” he said. “It was nice to see all of my hard work pay off.”
German served as president of Phi Theta Kappa-Chi Delta, chief recording officer of the Student Government Association (SGA), and was the co-founder and former vice president of Scholar Bowl.
The SGA recently held a consent forum and German said it was a great event. A guest speaker discussed sexual assault and how to behave responsibly at the forum.
As the recording officer of SGA, German mainly wrote agendas and typed up notes of the meetings, but also helped with events such as the consent forum.
German also maintained membership status in other student organizations, such as Rotaract and ECC Student Media, and was an active writer for the campus newspaper.
Additionally, he participated in the college’s strategic planning activities and attended three strategic planning meetings.
During the meetings, guests would break off into groups and discuss improvements for the college.
German also assisted the Civic and Community Engagement Committee at ECC.
He served in all of these roles during the 2018-19 school year alone.
German also helped organize and led more events and fundraisers than any other student in recent history at the school, including leading a student trip to Montgomery, Ala. to visit the new Legacy Museum and Memorial for Peace and Justice.
Through the journalism program, he traveled to London where he was able to meet extended family members.
While in London, German was required to write articles about his experience there.
German used the A+ program to attend ECC. He said he didn’t want to start out at a four-year college.
“I didn’t even look at other colleges,” he said.
The next steps for German include beginning classes at Truman State University in the fall to pursue his bachelor’s degree in English. He hopes to expand his education to a graduate level and aspires to become a college English professor.
“That’s the goal,” he said.