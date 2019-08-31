The Higher Learning Commission will conduct an onsite visit at East Central College Nov. 18-19 to determine its accreditation status after a 2017 visit left the college’s accreditation “on notice.”
Robyn Walter, vice president of academic affairs, gave an update Monday, Aug. 26, on what’s been done in the two years in preparation for the visit.
The college was found “on notice” for failing to meet the HLC’s requirements for criterion four and five.
The main points of criterion four deal with assessment and retention.
Walter said a comprehensive co-curricular assessment plan is currently in the works.
“I believe it will fully meet the requirements,” she said.
Walter noted they have made revisions to the dashboard on the college’s website that connects data to goals.
The college is entering year two of being in the HLC assessment academy, which is a four-year program.
“It supports our professional development in assessment of student learning,” said Walter, adding the college has refined its commitment to the institutional student learning outcomes, also known as ISLO’s.
“The HLC found we were in really good shape with that program review and some department level assessment,” she started, “but institutional level assessment of student learning outcomes, as well as some of the other programs outside of academics needed some attention.”
The college has developed a comprehensive student retention plan with associated goals. Faculty refined two ISLO statements that explain what students should achieve before graduating from ECC.
Those statements are: Students will be able to effectively express ideas and exchange knowledge in multiple ways, and students will apply their knowledge to new problems and challenges.
“The idea with these student learning outcomes is that students will be measured within multiple levels of different coursework throughout their time with us,” said Walter.
Governance, Planning
Criterion 5 focuses on shared governance and strategic planning.
“While we put a lot of emphasis on strategic planning, it’s not the thing that fixes everything,” said Walter. “It’s actually the implementation of the strategic plan, the shared governance, the idea that this was built on a number of efforts throughout the campus community and that we have a regularly established process for addressing topics of interest among all groups of employees of the college.”
She noted that a number of nonacademic groups have been helping with the assessment process and professional development across campus through the use of data.
An assurance argument has been drafted and will need to be sent to the HLC by Sept. 23.
“The assurance argument is our narrative that we provide to the Higher Learning Commission.” she said. “It is a repository that is a web-based design from the HLC that institutions use.”
The argument has been sent in rough draft form to the entire college community for feedback. It is used as proof that the institution meets the criteria for accreditation. An evidence file will be sent alongside the argument.
Mock Visit
A mock visit is scheduled for Thursday and Friday, Aug. 29-30, with Dr. Rita Gulstad, provost at Central Methodist University, and Steven Kurtz, former president of Mineral Area College.
“We’re very pleased to have them both on our campus this week,” said Walter. “They have already looked at the assurance argument that we drafted and provided us with some very valuable feedback.”
During that time, the two consultants will visit with several committees that have worked on projects that are considered “on notice” and related to criterion 4 and 5.
An open forum also will be held during the mock visit for all faculty and staff.
The consultants have designed the mock visit agenda to cover what they feel will be valuable for them to see.
They also are set to meet with a couple of the board members.
Accreditation Status
A routine accreditation review of ECC in 2017 ended with an HLC team recommending the college be placed on probation for failing to meet HLC standards.
After a hearing in April 2018, the status was lessened to “on notice.” The HLC concluded that the college meets the criteria for accreditation, but with concerns on core components 4.B, 4.C, 5.B, 5.C and 5.D.
After the initial visit, ECC began preparing to set goals to focus on over a year.
By March 2018, the board of trustees approved an interim strategic plan. This year, it was announced that several of those goals had been met.
During this two-year process of being “on notice,” the college remains fully accredited, college credits transfer, financial aid will be disbursed and the high quality of academic programs remain.
The college also partnered with CampusWorks, Bradenton, Fla., to develop a strategic plan. The SOAR to 2024 strategic plan was approved by the trustees Monday.