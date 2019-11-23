The prep work is complete — now officials wait to hear the results.
Two representatives of the Higher Learning Commission visited East Central College Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 18-19.
“I feel positive about the visit,” said Jon Bauer, president. “The team had a good experience here meeting with faculty, staff and trustees.”
The reviewers spent the two-day visit speaking with individuals and groups, including the strategic planning committee, budget committee, assessment committee, retention committee, faculty, staff, administration, three board of trustee members, institutional effectiveness committee, institutional research committee and academic leadership, which included deans and directors within the institution.
“They were checking on the work we’re doing in each of those areas,” said Bauer.
The focused visit was necessary after a routine visit in 2017 left the college’s accreditation “on notice” with concerns on core components 4.B, 4.C, 5.B, 5.C and 5.D.
Criterion four and five focus on assessment, retention, shared governance and strategic planning. Those areas were the focus of the visit.
Bauer said this week’s visit was different than a normal HLC visit.
“It was more focused than a comprehensive visit,” he explained. “They were focused on key areas, not evaluating the entire college.”
The visit follows over a year of change at ECC. Right after the 2017 visit, the college drafted an interim strategic plan with goals to focus on in that immediate year.
With the interim plan in place, the real work began with a series of surveys, workshops and the Future Summit. This all led to the SOAR to 2024 plan going into effect in August 2019.
“They got a good sense of what the college is doing,” Bauer said. “They still have a lot of work to do.”
Prior to the visit, the two-person team reviewed materials the college had submitted. Those materials included an assurance argument and evidence file. Both are used as proof that the institution meets the criteria for accreditation.
Next, the team will draft a report over the next four weeks taking into account the materials and visit.
The college will receive a draft report of the team’s review of the college to check for factual errors. Then an official report will be made and directed to the HLC.
“I’m optimistic the team will recognize the work the college has been doing,” Bauer said.
A decision-making body will review ECC’s documentation and the recommendation made by the reviewers. Then an official action will be taken.
Bauer said ECC officials should know more in the spring.
“We enjoyed meeting with the team and getting the opportunity to talk about the work at the college,” he said.
Prior to the Visit
The review and visit will help determine the college’s accreditation status. The 2017 team of reviewers recommended the college be placed on probation.
However, a hearing in April 2018 left the college with the lesser status.
Even before the hearing, college officials began planning an interim strategic plan to focus on for a year following. The plan was approved by the trustees in March 2018.
The college’s status of “on notice” is a two-year process. During which the college remains fully accredited, college credits transfer, financial aid continues to be dispersed and the high quality of academic programs remain.
The status became official in June 2018. The HLC concluded ECC meets the criteria for accreditation, but with concerns on the core components mentioned above.
The college partnered with CampusWorks, Bradenton, Fla., to develop the SOAR to 2024 strategic plan.
This recent visit is part of the requirements of the comprehensive evaluations that are conducted to ensure the institution meets the criteria for accreditation, is striving to improve the institution and is compliant with U.S. Department of Education requirements.
A mock visit was held in August to prepare. It was not held in conjunction with the HLC.
In addition, ECC has been in the four-year HLC assessment academy for about two years now. The academy provides a mentor-facilitated program to help an institution’s efforts to improve student learning through assessment.