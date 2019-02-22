East Central College Foundation’s Friends of the Foundation Gala raised $32,150 to provide scholarships for students.
In honor of ECC’s 50th anniversary, this year’s event was held at the Union City Auditorium Feb. 1. More than 200 people attended.
“Every dollar committed to the Foundation helps strengthen our communities for all of us and enhances the lives of our students forever,” said President Dr. Jon Bauer. “It is an economic and a human investment.”
The Union auditorium is a special place for the college, Bauer noted.
“East Central College got its start in that building,” he said. “Our first classes were held there back in 1969 before we had a campus to call home.”
The college’s history was a dominant theme at the annual dinner.
“We had several interactive displays at the event,” said Angie Siebert, Foundation assistant. “It’s always enjoyable to see an old photo of someone you know or of an event that sparks a good memory.”
Having one of the largest crowds in recent years also made for a very special evening, said Siebert.
The East Central College Foundation solicits and receives tax deductible gifts which are managed for the benefit of the college and its students. It is chartered as a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization for educational purposes.