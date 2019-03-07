The East Central College Board of Trustees Monday night approved a recommendation to increase tuition by 20 percent.
The recommendation also included a $4 per credit hour increase in general fees. The increases will go into effect in June.
The last tuition increase was approved two years ago.
Tuition at ECC is split into two tiers. Tier 1 involves most programs and Tier 2 is for classes in culinary arts, industrial maintenance technology, nursing and precision machining programs.
Tuition and general fees will now cost a Tier 1 in-district student enrolled in 15 credit hours $1,935 per semester. The new cost per credit hour with general fees is $129 for those students.
ECC will be one of the top three or four schools in regard to tuition costs compared to other community colleges in the state.
“We don’t know exactly where other colleges will end up this year,” President Jon Bauer noted.
Last month, the trustees tabled the recommendation to increase tuition by 10 percent.
Trustee Prudence Fink Johnson expressed concern that the increase would not be enough. She was worried it would lead to deep budget cuts.
“I just hate this idea that we don’t have enough revenue to run this place as a first-class community college,” she said at the February meeting.
Eric Park, trustee, also expressed concern last month on making changes on the revenue portion without knowing the expenditure side of the budget.
“We wanted to know that the budget cuts were not going to be too deep,” he explained Monday.
The way the budget falls, tuition is one of the first things discussed. Expenditures aren’t reviewed until later.
“Some things on the budget won’t be known until later in the year,” Bauer said. “We need to investigate possibly looking at changing the tuition later in the year.”
Vice President of Finance and Administration Phil Pena said the budget committee had to guess what a worst-case scenario would be to provide a tuition increase that might offset budget cuts.
“The earlier we start talking about budgets and needs, the more inaccurate it is,” he said. “Until we get to that May budget, it is all a moving target.”
“The tuition the budget committee has provided seems to be reasonably well thought out,” Park said.