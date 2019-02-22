Three East Central College alumni and faculty members were recognized and given awards at the Distinguished Service Awards Banquet.
At the event, which is sponsored by the Union Area Chamber of Commerce, six people are chosen to be honored each year in six categories.
Board of Trustees President Ann Hartley received the Distinguished Service Award, presented to a man or woman over the age of 41 who has made a true impact in the community.
Journalism instructor Leigh Kolb was honored with the Outstanding Educator Award, presented to an educator who teaches school at any age level in the city of Union.
Former EMT instructor Ken Koch received the Shield Award for First Responders, presented to a member of a Union-based first responder agency.
“During the opening remarks, East Central College also was singled out for our 50th anniversary and the impact the college has had on the region,” said President Dr. Jon Bauer. “It was truly a special and humbling night for ECC.”
The Union Chamber of Commerce said Distinguished Service Award winners are chosen based on achievements or contributions in three or more of the following areas:
Personal improvements or accomplishments, social improvement to major contemporary problems, philanthropic contribution or voluntary service, politics or government service, scientific or technological contributions, cultural achievement (including contributions in literature, history, education, or art), academic leadership or accomplishments, moral and religious leadership, any other important contributions to the community, state, or nation and professional achievement.