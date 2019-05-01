After voters overwhelmingly approved a $26 million no-tax increase bond issue in April, Washington School District officials are now focused on the construction of a new school to replace South Point Elementary.
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer said the school board is working closely with the administrative team and its architects and engineers to analyze development costs and site specifications for the 75-acre property the district owns on Highway 100 east near St. John’s Road, as well as other potential sites in the South Point attendance area.
“We are in the beginning stages and there’s a lot of preplanning and discussion going on — everything from the amount of excavation required, infrastructure, water, utilities, etc., so cost estimates can be determined for whatever site is chosen and bid documents developed,” VanLeer told The Missourian.
Bond Architects, St. Louis, and Washington Engineering are working with the district.
VanLeer said development costs will be a major consideration of whether the district builds on the Highway 100 property or somewhere else.
She said the board is carefully researching all options and no decision has been made yet.
While the new elementary school is the major project of Prop S, the district also plans to make safety improvements, including construction of secure vestibule entryways, purchase of visitor management systems and ADA accessibility improvements districtwide.
“We need a good, solid estimate for all of the bond issue projects, but specifically the school, so there are no surprises when work begins,” she said.
The safety improvements will be bid as one project and that work is expected to take place next summer.
The new school is slated to open in August 2021, VanLeer said, or worst case, in December of that year.
The building will likely be about 75,000 to 80,000 square feet and constructed so it could be expanded if needed.
South Point currently serves about 430 students, plus a large staff, and VanLeer said the maximum capacity for the new school would be about 560 students, which is similar to Washington West Elementary.
“We don’t want to overbuild, but we want to do it right,” she said.
The architects are working through the design schematics, including exterior materials, safety and other interior elements.
“We are meeting with South Point administration to get floor plan ideas and how they would like to see student traffic and learning inside a new building,” she said.
The planning stages can often seem to move slowly, VanLeer acknowledged, but it’s important work.
“It may appear to the public that nothing is being done yet, but there’s a lot of planning underway and so many variables to consider,” she said. “It’s important we do our due diligence and the board is very committed to that. There’s been a lot of debate and a lot of great questions.”
VanLeer said school board members have walked the Highway 100 property to best determine its use. The property was purchased prior to VanLeer being named superintendent and predates almost all of the current board members.
“If we do build on the Highway 100 property we have to decide whether we want the school on the front or back of the property, as well as traffic flow, and of course, safety is always the top priority,” she said. “The board wants to make the best decision — one that makes the most sense for the South Point community and be good stewards of taxpayers’ money.”