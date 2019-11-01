The Washington School District has a lot to celebrate and some areas on which to improve based on the results of its annual performance report (APR).
That’s according to Assistant Superintendent Dr. Judy Straatmann, who shared tests scores and other data with the school board last week.
“Our teachers and staff work extremely hard every day meeting the needs of students and providing high level, rigorous lessons to our students,” she said. “The test scores don’t always show this hard work due to the vast number of variables of the groups being assessed within our district and when comparing district to district.”
Straatmann said she commends the staff for putting students first and giving it their all in teaching students.
APR is a component of the Missouri School Improvement Program (MSIP), the state’s accountability system for public school districts. It measures five areas — academic achievement, subgroup achievement, college and career readiness, attendance and graduation rate.
Straatmann noted APR changed this year, specifically by not awarding points for hitting particular cut points. She said this allows schools to focus on growth, rather than comparing district to district.
The data includes averaging three years worth of data and then making comparisons based on individual student growth over time, a school’s achievement and progress. Two academic areas, science and social studies, are not included.
Academic Achievement
Washington School District scores in English and math are again higher than the state average with 56.9 percent of students either proficient or advanced in English and 44.8 percent in math.
However, when looking at data comparing year 1 and 2 to year 2 and 3, the district did not make enough progress.
But, Straatmann said district students are on track to reach proficiency within four years in English.
In math, Straatmann said the district had 1 percent fewer students who were on track to reach proficiency this year than last. But in the area of students performing at high levels, the district is on track and scoring above state averages.
Subgroup Data
The APR also looks at academic achievement within certain subgroups, including students on free/reduced lunch, diverse ethnic background, English language learners (those students whom English is not their first language) and students with an IEP plan.
Straatmann said in English, students in these subgroups are on track to being proficient and in the area of students performing at high levels, the district is on track and above the state average.
However, scores did not progress greater than 1 percent so the district didn’t show progress.
In math, fewer students in these subgroups are on tract to being proficient, but are above state average.
“We missed the approaching level in progress by two-tenths of a point,” Straatmann said.
College, Career Readiness
The APR also includes measures indicating that a percentage of students are college or career ready. It does this by looking at various assessments and tests, advanced placement (AP) scores and postsecondary placements.
On the ACT, WorkKeys, SAT and ASVAB tests, the district reached the state target, with 80.4 percent of students earning a qualifying score, but a decrease in percentage points meant it did not show progress.
In AP, the district earned target status with 74.8 percent of students scoring a 3 or higher on AP classes or attaining qualifying scores on a technical skills assessment.
“We also increased our score over last year, earning us an approaching level on making progress,” Straatmann noted.
For postsecondary placement, the district earned a qualifying score with 93.1 percent of its students attending a four-year/two-year college, going into the military or working in a field associated with course work they took in high school.
Attendance
The district is again above state average and at target level with nearly 92 percent of students in attendance 90 percent or more of the time overall.
Straatmann said while some district schools have a slightly lower attendance rate, all of the schools have students in attendance over 85 percent of the time.
Graduation Rates
Straatmann said the district is on track with its four-year graduation rate at 90.3 percent, and on target for students who take five, six, and seven years to graduate.
The district was down less than 1 percent as compared to the state average.
Straatmann noted the district is very consistent with the percentage of students going to a four-year college, while students attending a two-year college is on the upswing, as well as students enrolling in a technical school.
ACT
In 2019, a total of 271 students at Washington High School took the ACT, which is 38 students less than last year.
The average composite score for Washington was 20.4, down slightly from the state average of 20.8. The highest possible score on the ACT is 36.
Straatmann noted the composite score represents the most recent scores for a senior, meaning if a student took the test more than once and scored higher on a prior test, is doesn’t count in this data.
“Although our scores are down seven-tenths of a percentage point from last year, we did have 23 percent of our students meet all four of the college readiness benchmarks,” she said, adding Washington was above the state average in the area of math.
Three Washington High School students scored a 33, and four scored a 31, which should qualify them for the Missouri Bright Flight scholarship.
Straatmann cautioned people from making comparisons of school to school because the makeup of students taking the assessment varies greatly.
She pointed out that in 2015, students had a vested interest in doing well because they were paying to take the ACT and only those who were college-bound took it.
In 2016 and 2017, all students were required by the state to take the ACT, Straatmann said.
“We had students taking it who were not going to college and had no interest in taking it,” she said, which greatly impacted scores.
In 2018 and 2019, the state no longer required all students to take the ACT, but the Washington School District did offer one paid assessment for juniors and seniors to take ACT or WorkKeys.
The district’s average score for the WorkKeys assessment was 4.41 points in applied math, 4.01 in graphic literacy and 4.28 in workplace documents, out of a possible six.
Highlights
Straatmann said there are many things to celebrate in the data.
With advanced placement courses, a large percentage of WHS students scored high enough to earn college credit; 16 students were designated as an AP Scholar and five of those earned with honors and three with distinction.
English scores across the district were above the state average and most notably, in grades 4, 6, 7 and 8, and on English 1, Washington was 7-13 percent higher than the state.
In math, all except the eighth grade, were above the state average and all grade levels, except fourth, went up from 2018. The sixth grade scored 10 percent higher than the state average.
Straatmann noted the eighth grade data is deceiving because not every district has the same student groups taking the assessments. At Washington Middle School, there are high number of eighth-graders who are allowed to take Algebra 1, a high school class, so these high-achieving students do not take the eighth-grade assessment.
“If they had, our data would have likely been much higher,” she said.
Straatmann said some of the district’s most impressive MAP scores, which were not included in this year’s APR, were in science.
Next Steps
As the district continues to go through all of the data, meetings with building administrators will take place and strategies on how to improve will be developed.
“We will celebrate the hard work and good scores, but also determine what we can do differently,” Straatmann said. “We are already having conversations with instructional coaches on specific standards and they are working on lessons and strategies to provide teachers with the tools needed.”
Straatmann also will meet with other assistant superintendents in the county to share data and learn what other schools are doing to be successful.