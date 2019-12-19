By Susan Miller
Missourian Managing Editor
A walk-through for contractors interested in bidding on a safety vestibule project in the Washington School District will take place Wednesday.
“We went out to bid last week and we’re hoping there’s a lot of interest in the work,” said Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer.
The district is seeking proposals to install new secure safety vestibules at all school buildings, except Washington Middle School. The middle school project is a little more complicated, VanLeer said, and that work may tie into a small expansion if funding is available.
The work is being funded through Prop S, a $26 million no-tax increase bond issue approved by voters this past April. The bond issue also will fund construction of a new elementary to replace the aging and outdated South Point Elementary and the purchase of visitor management systems and ADA accessibility improvements districtwide.
The safety vestibules will be the first project, said VanLeer, followed by the new school.
“We want to get the vestibules completed during the summer,” she said.
According to the bid posting, the work will involve security upgrades, including the construction and installation of materials associated with vestibule renovation/additions, windows and doors, hardware and other building security systems.
Minor site work, concrete, masonry, studs, drywall, mechanical and electrical work are involved.
VanLeer said a contract will likely be awarded at the January school board meeting.
The district’s owner representative, Landmark Contract Management Inc., will facilitate the tour Wednesday, along with Assistant Superintendent Dr. Brendan Mahon.
Chris Slagle Sr., project manager with Landmark, will first meet with contractors at Washington High School for a Q&A session to discuss the project and timeline. After touring the high school, the group will then head to Four Rivers Career Center, Washington West Elementary and adjacent Early Learning Center, Labadie Elementary, Clearview Elementary, Campbellton Elementary, Marthasville Elementary and Augusta Elementary.
New School
VanLeer said she expects the district to go out to bid on the new school in mid-January. A contract should be awarded by early February with construction beginning in the spring of 2020.
Renderings and floor plans for the new elementary school have been presented to the school board and shared publicly.
The new school is slated to open in August 2021, or worst case, in December of that year. It is estimated to cost $23 to $24 million.
A name for the school has not yet been determined.
The two-story, approximately 78,000-square-foot school, will serve kindergarten through sixth grade. It will be built on a 75-acre parcel the district owns on Highway 100 east near St. Johns Road. It is designed to serve up to 550 students, but could be expanded in the future.
VanLeer said the building will be angular with both rustic and industrial flair inside and out, featuring a dynamic color scheme, collaborative spaces for each grade level and a light-filled library/maker space. It also follows best practices for learning and teaching.