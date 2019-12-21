The Washington School District has received an unmodified opinion, or clean audit report, for fiscal year ending June 30, 2019.
An unmodified opinion is the highest form of opinion that can be given. It means a district is following all generally accepted accounting principles and properly disclosing information in financial statements.
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer said she’s proud of the work of the business department to ensure the highest level of integrity.
“I am pleased with how our audit was conducted and especially the fact that we received the best report possible,” VanLeer said.
The school board Wednesday night, Dec. 18, approved the audit and school officials lauded Robin Kluesner, director of accounting, for her work on it.
The audit was completed by Daniel Jones & Associates, St. Louis.
The district’s audit committee is comprised of school board members John Freitag, Susan Thatcher, former assistant superintendent Dr. Jane Reed and Joel Cracciolo. The committee decided to forego the annual audit meeting this year, due to the auditors reporting no findings or management points.
Jamie Bahr from Daniel Jones was at Wednesday’s meeting to present the audit and answer any questions.
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education requires all public school districts to submit a biennial audit report. The Washington School District conducts an annual audit.
This year, the auditors also evaluated the district’s school nutrition program and had no findings.
This is the third consecutive year there have been no findings with the overall audit.
The audit report will be available for review on the district’s website.