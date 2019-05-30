Washington School District teachers and staff were recognized for their hard work and dedication this past school year at the annual closing ceremony, held Friday afternoon at the high school.
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer and School Board President John Freitag thanked the more than 600 employees in attendance for all of their efforts in making the 2018-19 school year a success.
Friday was the last day for staff, but students ended the year Thursday, one day early, due to rising river levels and potential concerns for bus travel in flooded areas.
Freitag cited a long list of achievements from the year — everything from academics, programs, extracurricular and staff awards. He said it takes everyone, from the cooks to the administrators, to keep the district running.
He also urged staff members to “relax and recharge” over the summer.
The staff also heard from Dan Brinkmann, last year’s Teacher of the Year from the WINGS Educational Foundation, who said receiving the honor was “truly humbling” and thanked all of those who work with him. He also said it’s important to teach from the heart.
A highlight of the program was the presentation of the WINGS Support Staff Person of the Year Award which was presented to custodian Helen Thebeau.
She was nominated by the students in the CAPS Global Business and Entrepreneurship program at the Four Rivers Career Center. Thebeau received a plaque and $1,000 from WINGS.
Retirees
School officials also said goodbye to 26 retirees, who represent 472 years of collective service to the district.
“We have a large group leaving us and it’s certainly bittersweet,” said VanLeer.
A video tribute to the retirees also was shown.
Retiring staff members include Jeanne Abbett, 13 years; Rekke Berges, 19 years; Julie Bunkley, 25 years; Lisa Fortner, 17 years; Barb Gansman, 16 years;
Garry Gerhart, 25 years; Virginia Gilbertson, 14 years; Dan Gilman, six years; Connie Groff, 30 years; Linda Hackmann, 28 years;
Maria Kakadiaris, 11 years; Victoria Kallmbah, 27 years; Carolyn Kluesner, nine years; Chester Livell, 18 years; Scott Michelson, 24 years;
Ron Millheiser, 29 years; Scott Morgan, 11 years; Judy Obermark, 15 years; Laurie Reed, 21 years; Kathy Rogers, 22 years;
Kerry Scoles, six years; Karen Stafford, 24 years; Debbie Stone, 14 years; Jada Sumner, 21 years; Leslie Wallace, 17 years; and Judy Westhoff, 10 years.
Service Awards
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Brendan Mahon presented service awards at the program.
10 Years — Daniella Cotos, Lloyd Kassebaum, Anna LaForest, Meghan Boland, Bonnie Rademacher, Sherry Schull, Nanci Simmons, Judy Westhoff and Angie Schuttenberg.
15 Years — Tricia Bartle, Kate Winkelmeier, Amy Gruber, Cathy Hartmann, Phillip King, Samantha Loepker, Jennifer Pecka, Allison Snider, Beth Beerman, Dan Brinkmann, Melissa Meza, Mike Jinkerson, Lynne Kuchem, Judy Obermark, Kenny Sullentrup and Shelly Struckhoff.
20 Years — Dwayne Briggs, Bill Deckelman, Brett Hoch, Cindy Luelf, Cindy Stroeher, Laura Mann, Kim Minnish-Contarini, Tammy Clark, Rebecca Dotson, Cathy Jinkerson, Scott Paulson and Patty Thornton.
25 Years — Glen Bade, Julie Bunkley, Karen Conduit, Garry Gerhart, Lisa Gleeson and Lori Mickelson.
30 Years — Connie Groff, Penny Heisel, Helen Thebeau and Penny Wilmesherr.
Technology
Teachers who completed the Teaching With Technology Leadership Academy also were recognized at the program.
Michelle Prewitt has completed the third “master” level of the program.
Those completing the second year, or specialist level, include Chris Becker, Jessica Fitzgerald and Jenny Meers.
First-year graduates completing the professional level include Sara Bradshaw, Kim Fleer, Lisa Gleeson, Jennifer Hunewill, Catherine Scott and Kate Winkelmeier.
Classified staff who have completed the program include Cheryl Brueggemann, Kathy Haddox, Becky Long, Lisa Moore, Heike Sehrt and Jeff Solter.
Professional Honors
Honors and awards earned by staff members and the school board over the past year also were announced. They include:
Exemplary New Principal, Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals, South Central Region — Dr. Kelle McCallum, Washington High School.
Consummate Professional Award, Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals, South Central Region — Ron Millheiser, Washington Middle School.
Washington School District WINGS Teacher of the Years — Dan Brinkmann, Four Rivers Career Center.
2018 Excellence in Teacher Award, Emerson Electric — Amy Brinkmann, Augusta Elementary.
High School Counselor of the Year, Missouri School Counselor Association, South Central Region — Katie Sandoval, Washington High School.
Inspirer of Excellence Award, National Educational Association — Jesse Anderson, Michelle Turner and Debbie Aholt, Washington High School.
Educator of the Year Award, Missouri State Teachers Association, South Central Region — Becky Zanin, Clearview Elementary; Sharen Jones, Washington Middle School; and Tricia Holm, Washington Middle and High Schools.
2019-20 Summer Teacher Institute Recipient, World War II National Museum — Kerri Flynn, Washington High School.
2019 School Leadership and Management Certificate Recipient, Harvard University — Cassandra Suggs, Washington High School.
Lt. Mike Schatz Memorial Crisis Intervention Team Award Recipient — Officer Greg Garrett, SRO.
American History Summer Teacher Fellowship Recipient, National Endowment for the Humanities Landmarks, Great Sioux War and Federal Trials and Great Debates — Allison Graves, Washington High School.
Scholarships
Dr. Jane Reed, former assistant superintendent, announced the recipients of the Dr. Jane Reed and Doug Reed scholarships. Each year the Reeds present two scholarships to a certified teacher and a support staff employee who are continuing their education and training.
The scholarship amounts are $2,000 each.
The recipients are Sarah Johnson, WHS German teacher, and three maintenance specialists, Darrick Luko, Joe Goodman and Ben Hoemann, who will share the noncertified scholarship.
For the fifth year in a row, the top selling school of the WINGS discount cards was again Campbellton Elementary. The fundraiser brought in over $42,000, which will support teacher grants and build the WINGS endowment fund.