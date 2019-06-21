Wendy Turnbough has been named the director of special education for the Washington School District.
Turnbough currently works for the Sullivan School District, where’s she’s been for the last seven years. She had been serving as the special education process coordinator for the Sullivan Primary School.
In that capacity, she facilitated the special education processes and procedures, and worked hand in hand with the preschool program.
The position allowed Turnbough to collaborate with teachers, parents and outside agencies in order to ensure that each student received the highest quality individualized education.
“I am so very excited to begin my new position with the Washington School District,” she said. “I have heard so many positive things regarding the school district and the whole community. I am very humbled to have been chosen for this position.”
Turnbough had a number of other responsibilities at Sullivan, including creating agendas and holding bi-weekly special education team meetings in the building for grades kindergarten through second and for ECSE (early childhood special education).
She also served as the local representative for all building diagnostic and IEP (individualized education plan) meetings, oversaw and scheduled staff for all DIAL-4 screenings in the district, facilitated the staffing needs and scheduling of students for all incoming kindergarten students, and scored all of the DIAL-4 screenings to determine which students are most at risk to place in the title preschool program.
This past year, Turnbough served as an administrative intern for the Sullivan Primary School. She was the administrator when the building principal and assistant principal were out of the building.
Previously in her educational career, Turnbough has worn many hats. She has been an English and a second language teacher and program coordinator, kindergarten teacher, special education teacher, and a special education process coordinator at the middle school level.
“All of those experiences have allowed me to grow professionally and personally,” she said.
“We are very excited to welcome Mrs. Turnbough to our team,” said Washington School District Assistant Superintendent Dr. Rachael Franssen.
“She brings excellent special education experience through her previous work in public education and much enthusiasm to the position,” said Franssen. “Her special education network, legal expertise in the area of special education, and collaborative, team approach will be of great value to the district.”
Turnbough graduated with a master’s degree in elementary and middle school administration in September of 2014 and received her special education administration degree in June 2015 from Missouri Baptist University. She completed her undergraduate degree at the University of Missouri-Columbia.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as the director of special education for the Washington School District,” she said. “The district has a reputation for ensuring that all students receive a high quality education.
“I’m eager to begin this next chapter and look forward to collaborating with the administrative team, teachers, parents, and community agencies in order to continue with the high standards of student achievement that the district has been providing its students for many years,” she added. “My passion in special education is to include all students, no matter what their disability may be.”
Turnbough and her husband, Trent, have one son, Luke, who is 2 years old. Trent has worked within the Washington community for several years as an applications engineer at Texwrap powered by ProMach. They currently live in Rosebud and enjoy participating in small town activities. They are members of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, in Gerald.
Turnbough is replacing Elizabeth Mades, who is taking another position outside of the district.