Eighty-eight percent of the Class of 2019 said they had a positive learning experience at Washington High School, according to results of an exit survey presented to the school board Wednesday night, Dec. 18.
And about 90 percent said they were confident about their post-high school plans.
The survey was completed by 266 graduating seniors last May, said Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer. That’s not the total class, she said, but a large majority of students did complete the survey.
“Obviously, we are eager to know how our students feel about their experience at Washington High School,” said VanLeer. “We truly feel the data in some areas gives us an indication of how their kindergarten through high school experiences have prepared them for their post-secondary pursuits.”
The survey, prepared by LifeTrack Services Inc., is conducted each May with exiting seniors, as well as six months post-graduation and five years post-graduation.
Public school districts are required by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to provide follow-up data on their students.
VanLeer said she’s pleased that the large majority of the Class of 2019 enjoyed their experience and feel the staff held them to high expectations, playing a role in their success.
“We have worked hard to provide different courses for our students, allowing for more career exploration opportunities and/or dual credit and AP courses,” she noted. “The data indicated that the students appreciated the offerings.”
VanLeer said the Class of 2019 has reaped the benefits of the many options added to the curriculum.
“There is and always will be areas for us to improve upon,” she said. “But, this data proves helpful, as does the follow-up data we will receive later on.”
The survey also asked graduates what their plans were immediately after high school. They could mark more than one response, meaning some students said they planned to attend college, but also work part- or full-time.
Approximately 81 percent of students who completed the survey said they planned to attend a four-year or two-year college. About 7.4 percent said they would attend a vocational/technical school and 7.5 percent planned to enter the military.
Nearly 16 percent of graduates said they planned to work full-time and 13 percent were going to work part-time.
In the six-month follow-up, approximately 30 percent of students were enrolled at a four-year university and 34 percent at a two-year college.
The students also were asked if they utilized the resources available to them at the high school to explore colleges and careers, including an online tool called Naviance, which helps students explore careers connected to their interests and strengths, and access college and career information.
Sixty-three percent of students said they had utilized resources, while 36 percent said they did not.
Asked if their teachers and school counselors encouraged them to develop a post-high school plan, nearly 90 percent said yes.
Students also were asked if there were enough elective classes offered for them to explore career options and about 81 percent said yes.
VanLeer said she’s pleased with the high percentage of students answering yes to both of these questions.
Another question was if the high school made learning interesting by connecting lessons to the real world. About 62 percent said yes.
Asked if they feel prepared for the transition to college or the workforce, nearly 67 percent answered good or excellent and another 25 percent said average.
Students also were asked to rank their investment of time and effort in their high school education. About 34.2 percent rated it as excellent; 36 percent as good; and 23 as average. Only about 7 percent rated their investment below average or needs improvement.
In the use of technology, about 70 percent of students said the high school provided a strong foundation, while 19 percent rated it as average. About 10 percent gave the high school a below average or needs improvement ranking.