Washington School District officials met this week with their architects to discuss exterior finishes for the new school to replace South Point Elementary.
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer said the target size for the new school is 75,000 to 80,000 square feet. It will be designed to serve up to 550 students in kindergarten through sixth grade.
“We are looking at a two-story design and one that will best serve our specific programs from special education through regular education,” VanLeer said. “We want collaborative spaces for our students to work as well.”
The school will be built on property the district owns on Highway 100 east near St. John’s Road. Engineering studies and soil samples are underway at the 75-acre site.
VanLeer said the new school is slated to open in August 2021, or worst case, in December of that year.
School officials met with Bond Architects, St. Louis, in late May to discuss interior finishes and preferences. This week’s meeting focused on the exterior.
“These brainstorming sessions assist the architects during the design process because they can then better understand our vision for learning in the building,” VanLeer said.
The floor plan and general ideas for interior and exterior finishes and materials have been shared with the building leadership team from South Point School, she said, which is comprised of teachers and administrators.
The same information also was discussed in a school board facilities committee meeting.
“The firm is fine-tuning estimates associated with our preferences and value engineering will soon begin to ensure we get within budget,” VanLeer said.
The value engineering process is necessary, she noted, to ensure the district makes responsible decisions.
“The plan is to have all of the specifications and bid documents ready to go within the next few months so we can get it out to bid early in 2020,” she said.
A contract could be awarded as early as February so that construction can begin in the spring and early summer.
“This will make for a competitive bidding process,” VanLeer said.
The new school building is estimated to cost $23 to $24 million.
District voters overwhelmingly approved a $26 million no-tax increase bond issue in April for construction of a new school and safety upgrades at all district buildings, including secure vestibule entryways, purchase of visitor management systems and ADA accessibility improvements.
VanLeer said vestibule entrances and security packages for all school buildings are estimated to cost $2 to $3 million depending upon final design and site work determinations.
The safety improvements will be bid as one project and that work is expected to take place next summer.
VanLeer said civil engineers from Washington Engineering should be completing the site investigation work soon.
A conference call also was held Thursday with mechanical engineers from SSC Engineering to discuss technical systems associated with HVAC efficiency, zoning, units and automated controls.
VanLeer said the district’s technology staff and building and grounds supervisors were involved in this meeting, along with administrators.
Property
Previously, VanLeer said the new school will be built on the north or back side of the property along Old Highway 100.
No decision has been made on what to do with the remaining property once the school is built, she said.
School board members have walked the Highway 100 property to best determine its use. The property was purchased prior to VanLeer being named superintendent and predates almost all of the current board members.