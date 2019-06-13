Kristen Daffron is the new principal at Marthasville Elementary.
Daffron replaces Jocelyn Schluss, who recently accepted an assistant superintendent position in the Montgomery County R-II School District.
“I’m so excited to join Washington,” Daffron said. “I’ve heard nothing but amazing things about the town, district and Marthasville as well. I feel very blessed to have been chosen as their new leader.”
Daffron comes to the Washington School District from the Northwest R-1 School District, where she most recently served as an administrative intern for House Springs Elementary and High Ridge Elementary for the last two years.
In that role, Daffron helped direct faculty and staff with day-to-day school operations, as well as supporting and assisting building administration. She focused much of her efforts on implementing curriculum and ensuring student success through engaging instruction, direct intervention, professional development, and communication with parents.
Daffron also served as summer school principal at Brennan Woods Elementary and House Springs Elementary, taught first and third grade at Brennan Woods, fifth grade at Cedar Hill Intermediate and first and fourth grade at Paideia Academy Charter School.
“Kristen is going to be a dynamic leader and a great addition to our administrative team,” said Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer. “She brings some interesting experiences with her, has a passion for kids and is eager to support staff instructionally.”
Daffron began her teaching career in 2004 in St. Louis after graduating from the University of Missouri-St. Louis. After teaching first and fourth grades for three years, she transferred back to Jefferson County to teach in the Northwest R-1 School District, her alma mater.
Daffron taught students across many grade levels for the next nine years. She earned her master’s degree in elementary administration in 2017 and soon after transitioned into administration at House Springs Elementary and High Ridge Elementary.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to continue leading, empowering, and inspiring students and staff at Marthasville Elementary,” she said. “My passion for education involves providing an exciting, rigorous and safe learning environment for all students. My commitment to building positive relationships and leading by example will go hand in hand while exuding Blue Jay pride.
“The Washington community has high standards and is known for its dedication to student excellence and achievement. I look forward to serving Marthasville Elementary and representing the Washington School District in the highest regard,” she added.
Daffron is married to her high school sweetheart, James, who teaches and coaches in the Rockwood School District. They have two daughters, Hannah and Heidi. Hannah is a recent graduate of Eureka High School and is enlisted in the Navy as an engineman. Heidi is a seventh-grade student in the Rockwood School District.
The Daffron family currently resides in Pacific.