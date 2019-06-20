An agreement between the city and Washington School District to supply officers at campuses was renewed Monday night.
The Washington City Council approved a new contract for the 2019-20 fiscal year assigning three School Resource Officers (SRO) to work in the schools.
The contract mirrors last year’s contract where the district will reimburse the city for about 75 percent of the salary of the three officers along with other expenses, totaling $133,000.
The agreement is for one year, ending June 30, 2020, with the option to renew the terms.
“In today’s age I think this is a great program,” said Councilman Jeff Patke. “It is phenomenal that they are there — it is definitely a need. We are happy to be able to do this.”
When school is not in session the officers work with the police department, primarily on patrol, according to Chief Ed Menefee.
“It is set up this way because sometimes in the summer we’ll do some activities at the school,” Menefee said. “Right now, they are working night shifts and day shifts, but there may be an activity at the schools that they may be assigned to.”
This is the second year of the contract for three SROs. Prior to the 2018-19 contract there were two SROs.
This contract varies with the previous SRO agreement, before last year, because it provides the third officer who patrols and visits schools outside the city limits, but within the Washington district. Those include Marthasville, Augusta, Clearview, Labadie and Campbellton.
The goal of SROs is to increase safety and security at school.
All three of the SROs are stationed at schools during the day. There is one SRO stationed at Washington High School and a second at Washington Middle School.
SROs also attend major school events, like prom and graduation.
The three SROs currently in the district are David Burke, Mindy Schmelz and Greg Garrett.
The council voted 7-0 to approve the ordinance. Councilman Mark Hidritch was not at Monday’s meeting.