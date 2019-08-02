The start of August means all Prop Wildcats projects will finally be underway.
Aug. 1 is the scheduled start date for mobilization of the Union Middle School project. Once construction begins, the Union R-XI School District will have four ongoing construction projects.
Middle School
Work at the middle school will begin with the removal of the district’s old maintenance building. Since school ended in May, crews have been relocating to the district’s new home at 21 Progress Parkway. The district purchased the building earlier this year.
That building is in the midst of its own renovations.
The plan is to have the maintenance building down before students return to school. The first day of school this year is Thursday, Aug. 22.
The Union R-XI Board of Education approved a deal in March with LayneCo Construction Services, O’Fallon, for the middle school improvements. The contract will pay LayneCo $2,336,278 for construction services.
The bid also includes two alternate items — a fire protection system and a circle drive for pickup and dropoff.
LayneCo was the low bidder. Other bidders included Cahills Construction ($2,446,681), Demien Construction ($2,488,000), ICS ($2,588,500) and Wright Construction ($2,625,000).
The district is working with ICS on the new school project and Wright on the Beaufort Elementary project.
The middle school addition will include 12 new classrooms on the west side of the building. The addition is expected to be just under 12,000 square feet.
As part of the plan, a new fire lane will be constructed as well as a new traffic circle. The circle will be used for pickup and dropoff.
With the new circle, students will no longer be dropped off and have to cross West End Avenue.
Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said the pickup and dropoff will hopefully work similar to Central Elementary’s procedure.
The new addition is being built in a way to be available for future expansion. If the middle school needs to grow, construction will take place off the addition.
A tentative groundbreaking at the school is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 5 p.m.
Other Projects
Work is currently ongoing with three other Prop Wildcats projects.
In April 2018, voters approved a $27 million bond issue, known as Prop Wildcats, for the school improvements designed to better handle a population influx.
The district is building a new gym and doing major renovations to the interior of Beaufort Elementary.
The project is expected to wrap up in time for the start of the 2019-20 school year. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled at the school for Sunday, Aug. 18, at 1 p.m.
The project is expected to wrap up the same time renovations are being done to the new maintenance building. The district had planned to build a 9,000-square-foot maintenance facility near Clark-Vitt Elementary, but scrapped that idea to buy the old ADB building.
Part of the renovation includes the addition of a new refrigerator/freezer for the food services department.
The renovations are expected to be done this summer before the start of school.
The final and largest project won’t open until the 2020-21 school year. A new elementary school is being built off Prairie Dell Road and Progress Parkway near East Central College.
Crews right now are working on the exterior walls and roofing for the building.
Union R-XI School Board members have created a form that they will release through social media channels as well as the district website to solicit input for a name for the new school.
Weinhold said board members will whittle down the submissions to just a handful to choose from. The board wants to get input from the entire Union community for the new school name
The board will accept submissions until Aug. 20, to give board members a week to go through them all before the next meeting on Aug. 27.