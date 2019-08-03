First State Community Bank has partnered with local college students to expand its internship program.
These interns spend their summer working in various areas of the bank that pertain to their degree path. This summer the Washington and Pacific branches have welcomed interns Paige Nye and Lindsey Myers to their team.
Paige Nye attends Oral Roberts University, pursuing a degree in accounting.
“This internship was beyond my expectations and has equipped me very well for my future career,” she said.
Lindsey Myers attends St. Louis Community College and is pursuing a degree in general education – business degree.
“It has been an awesome experience getting to know the foundation of this company and working with FSCB employees that I now consider part of my family,” said Myers.
With this program, all interns spent a week at First State Community Bank’s headquarters in Farmington. Throughout the week, they learned about the operations of the bank, while also networking with employees and connecting with their fellow interns.
Interns participated in various workshops throughout the week. Topics ranged from bank product presentations to personality tests to understand how to interact with different personalities.
In the evening, the interns enjoyed team-building activities such as a night at the Cardinals game, bowling and group dinners.