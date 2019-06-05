The East Central College Foundation will host a kickoff for its 2019-20 Patrons of the Art season Thursday, June 13, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the John Edson Anglin Performing Arts Center on the ECC campus in Union.
This is the second year for the event to be held at the college in celebration of ECC’s 50th anniversary, according to Angie Siebert, ECC Foundation specialist.
A social hour and “elegant tastings on small plates” will be served beginning at 5:30 p.m., Siebert said, followed by a special program in the theater featuring a variety of musical performers from 7 until 8:30 p.m.
The dress for the event is summer casual.
Entertainment for the evening will include three former students, Daniel Fitzpatrick, Ethan Stahl and Jeremy Bates, as well as a performance by Sarah Goeke. There also will be a sneak performance from “Nunsense,” the college’s upcoming musical.
The Patrons program benefits the art, theater and music departments at the community college and provides scholarships.
“We invite everyone to come out and help support the fine and performing arts at East Central College which have become the community cultural centerpiece for showcasing both local and nationally known artists and musicians,” said Siebert.
“A Patrons membership provides great benefits to both the patron and the arts programs,” she said.
Siebert said the kickoff is an opportunity to enjoy a relaxing evening of great food and music, while enjoying some of the best ECC has to offer.
“This is a great way to kick off the new Patrons season — it’s a celebration you won’t want to miss,” she said.
As part of the Patrons program, members receive tickets to the June 13 event and other Patrons performances, recognition in advertising, and early bird ticketing.
Siebert said employers can use the tickets to award staff members, thank customers or package with other items, such as a dinner gift certificate, to donate for auctions and other special events.
Encore Circle
The highest sponsorship/membership level, the Encore Circle, is a planned gift society with lifetime benefits.
Sponsorship/membership opportunities are as follows:
President’s Circle
Marquee Patron — $5,000-plus and up, includes 10 tickets to all Patrons performances and events, and headline sponsorship for the spring musical.
Grand Patron — $2,500-plus, includes eight tickets to all Patrons performances and events, and headline sponsorship for the Arianna Quartet.
Spotlight Patron — $1,000-plus, includes six tickets to all Patrons performances and events.
Leadership Circle
Premier Patron — $500-plus, includes four tickets to all Patrons performances and events.
Front Row Patron — $250-plus, includes two tickets to all Patrons performances and kick-off event.
Center Stage Patron — $125-plus, includes one ticket to all Patrons events and the kick-off event.
A ticket to the kick-off event only is $75.
The Patrons Series includes theater performances, musicals, art exhibits, jazz evenings and lectures throughout the 2019-20 year.
More information on the Patron Series can be found at www.eastcentral.edu/performing-arts.
For more information about the kick-off event, people may call the Foundation office, 636-584-6506, or email foundation@eastcentral.edu. The deadline to reserve tickets for the kick-off is June 5.
Patron memberships can be purchased at any time. The new Patrons season begins in August.