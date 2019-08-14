Students in the Washington School District will head back to school this Thursday.
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer said her staff and administration are excited to welcome students back.
“On the first day of school, all staff in the district will be wearing matching shirts as a sign of solidarity as we welcome students and share our mission of inspiring achievement, character and personal growth in all students,” she said.
Opening ceremonies for all teachers and staff were scheduled for Wednesday morning in the high school theater. Teachers also have been in the their classrooms preparing for the new year.
The district operates one high school and middle school and seven elementary schools — South Point, Washington West, Clearview, Labadie, Campbellton, Augusta and Marthasville. It also has the Early Learning Center and Four Rivers Career Center.
“South Point Elementary is ready for another exciting school year,” said Principal Aimee Harty.
“We will be focusing on the whole child this year and working to build a community where all students, staff, and families feel connected,” she said. “The building is ready, the staff is ready, and all we need are the students.”
Harty expects enrollment to be about the same as last year.
Laura Bruckerhoff, the new principal at Washington Middle School, said she’s ready to get the new year underway.
“We are looking forward to meeting our incoming seventh-grade class and welcoming back our eighth-grade students,” she said. “Students and parents are urged to check the district and WMS school website for any information about the upcoming year and for back to school information.”
The staff at Labadie Elementary is gearing up for another exciting school year, said Principal Jennifer Pecka.
“Our building theme is Mad About Science and we are planning for some fun learning opportunities for students,” she said. “We can’t wait for them to return to the building and continue on with learning.”
Washington High School held freshman orientation Tuesday. About 90 Link Crew students, juniors and seniors at WHS, play a major role in helping with freshman orientation and also welcoming new students during the course of the school year.
Open houses were held this week at some of the schools and more are planned for Wednesday and Thursday night.
VanLeer reminds parents to review the changes made to the academic calendar for this school year. The calendar is on the district website.