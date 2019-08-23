Dan Brinkmann, automotive technology instructor at the Washington School District’s Four Rivers Career Center, is one of 17 semifinalists for the 2020 Missouri Teacher of the Year.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) made the announcement last week as it continues to honor and recognize excellence in the classroom.
The Teacher of the Year program spotlights the positive impact excellent teachers have on their students.
The list of semifinalists includes teachers of elementary grades and traditional middle and high school subjects as well as instructors of foreign languages and career and technical education opportunities.
The selection process began with the announcement of 35 Regional Teachers of the Year who were acknowledged for their commitment to Missouri students.
The next step will be the unveiling of the finalists for the 2020 Missouri Teacher of the Year award Monday, Aug. 26.
Shelly Parks, an English language arts teacher from Francis Howell North High School, is the current Missouri Teacher of the Year.
DESE conducts the Missouri Teacher of the Year program with financial support provided by the Boeing Company and Bayer AG.
Brinkmann was named a Missouri Regional Teacher of the Year for the South Central Region, one of two selected from 14 nominees. He has worked in the district for 15 years.
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer said Brinkmann is an “exemplary teacher and an even better human being” who leads with his heart, and goes above and beyond.