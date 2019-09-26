St. Francis Borgia Regional High School will hold its Homecoming parade this Friday, Sept. 27.
It will begin at 1 p.m. from the high school parking lot. There is a new route this year due to the Downtown Washington Inc. Fall Festival of the Arts & Crafts.
The parade will head east on Ninth Street, north on High Street, east on Fifth Street, north on Cedar Street, east on Second Street, and will conclude at Second and Lafayette streets.
There will be several floats featuring high school classes, sport teams and organizations, homecoming king and queen candidates, high school personnel, and several area elementary school floats.
The theme this year is a “Homegrown Homecoming.”