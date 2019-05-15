St. Francis Borgia Regional High School will hold its 37th annual commencement Thursday, May 16, at 7 p.m. in the Ray DeGreeff gymnasium.
Diplomas will be awarded to 151 graduates.
“We are so proud of the SFBRHS Class of 2019,” said Principal Pam Tholen.
“In their four years at Borgia, they have accomplished so much,” she said. “Whether it’s earning Bright Flight scholarships, having appearances in state competitions or mentoring youth through the A+ program, our graduates have certainly made an impact on our school and community. They are people full of goals, ideas and heart.”
At an assembly earlier this month, Tholen said the school recognized students who exceeded the graduation requirement of 100 Christian Service hours.
“Several students were acknowledged for having greatly surpassed the 100 hours, with a couple students donating 500 hours to the community and one student donating over 1,000 hours of service,” she said. “We are so grateful for the service leadership this class has provided to our school and community. Our school, community and world are better because of the SFBRHS Class of 2019.”
Program
The 2019 valedictorian is Madelyn Bogler. The salutatorian is Addison Wiskur. Both will receive awards and speak at graduation.
George McKee of Union, a longtime educator both in the Union School District and more recently at St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, will be the commencement speaker.
Honored as Teacher of the Year at both Union and Borgia, McKee is retiring from SFBRHS this year after 47 years in education.
The SFBRHS band will provide the music at commencement.
The master of ceremonies will be Moira Vossbrink, director of marketing and admissions.
Kathy Hertlein, dean of theology, will give the invocation.
School President Father Kevin Schmittgens and Principal Pam Tholen will present Student of Distinction awards to Brea Hindersmann, Mackayla Klekamp, Matthew McGowan, Allena Radford and Ana Rembecki.
Diplomas will be presented by Father Kevin, Tholen and senior class moderators Ellen Domijan and Kayla Eckelkamp.
Tholen also will announce scholarship awards.
The Senior Chamber Choir members, under the direction of Dale Obermark, will perform “Little Wonders.” Then the school song will be sung by everyone.
Valedictorian
Valedictorian Madelyn Bogler is the daughter of Tracy Bogler, Labadie, and Katherine Schroeder, Union. She has earned a cumulative 4.0 GPA.
Bogler attended Immaculate Conception elementary school. She has been a member of National Honor Society, cheerleading, (winning four state titles), Spirit Leaders, Student Ambassador, Track and Field, baseball manager, Future Business Leaders of America and Healthy Lifestyles.
Bogler earned a partial academic scholarship to attend St. Francis Borgia Regional High School.
She also has earned Missouri Bright Flight honors.
Bogler has been active in the community by participating in United Way Door-to-Door drive and serving as a volunteer cheer coach at Immaculate Conception. For the last two years, she has volunteered in the emergency department at Mercy Hospital.
Every Sunday she spends the majority of the day assisting doctors and nurses, caring for the sick, and gaining clinical experience.
Bogler earned a Missouri Bright Flight Scholarship, the Chancellor’s Award at University of Missouri-Columbia, the Mary E. and Martha J. Briegel Scholarship, Missouri Alumni Association Scholarship, Thomas G. and Mary G. Granneman Scholarship, and the Corps of Discovery Scholarship.
She plans to attend the University of Missouri-Columbia to major in health science with pre-professional emphasis along the premed track and plans to attend medical school.
She has earned a total of 41 college credit hours at Borgia.
Salutatorian
Salutatorian Addison Wiskur is the daughter of Neil and Dawnette Wiskur, Union. She has earned a cumulative 4.0 GPA.
Wiskur is a member of National Honor Society, captain of the Scholar Bowl team, president of Thespian Troupe 2787, a member of Student Council, secretary of German Klub, Borgia Ambassador, and held a leadership position with Borgia and Beyond.
She also has earned several roles in the Borgia Theater department, and was a member of the Faith in Action club.
Wiskur has been active in the community by seving as a volunteer for the United Way Door-to-Door Drive, Harvest Table, Homecoming activities, Vacation Bible School at St. Joseph-Neier and summer school at Beaufort Elementary School.
She is a National Merit finalist and has received the Glory of Missouri Award for Knowledge. She also is a Missouri Bright Flight Scholarship recipient.
Wiskur plans to attend the University of Missouri-Columbia to double major in anthropology and women’s gender and sexuality studies.
She has earned a total of 41 hours of college credit at Borgia.
“We are so proud of Madelyn and Addison for being honored as valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively,” said Tholen. “To earn these titles, these young women not only had to excel in the classroom, but they also had to make contributions in extracurricular activities and be good citizens in our community.
“These individuals represent hard work, integrity, and excellence. We are thrilled to have them represent the Class of 2019.”
Graduation will be streamed live on YouTube. Go to youtube.com and search for the Borgia: Knightly News Live channel.