The Union R-XI Board of Education will discuss plans to name the new elementary school currently being built as part of the Prop Wildcats bond at its monthly board meeting.
The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, July 17, at 6:30 p.m. at the high school.
The new school is being built off Prairie Dell Road and Progress Parkway near East Central College. The school is scheduled to open for the 2020-21 school year.
In April 2018 voters in the district approved a $27 million bond issue, known as Prop Wildcats, for school improvements. The measure was promoted as a way to allow the district to better handle a population influx.
In addition to the new elementary school, the district is making alterations to Beaufort Elementary, creating an addition to Union Middle School and purchased a new maintenance/office building.
Discussions regarding the new elementary school have yet to formally start. Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said in February he would like to open up the naming to a wide range of voices.
Weinhold also said he wanted to get input from students, staff, teachers and members of the community. It is expected that an update on how a name will be chosen will be discussed at the Wednesday night.
As part of the project, a road was recently constructed to connect Progress Parkway to Prairie Dell Road at the new elementary school. Because the district is building the road, it was able to choose the name — Little Wildcats Parkway.
Board member Matt Borgmann suggested the name at the January school board meeting. He joked the Parkway sounded “classier” but it also worked well with Progress Parkway nearby. Other board members agreed and supported Little Wildcat Parkway as the top choice for the road name.
Prop Wildcats Update
Navigate Building Solutions, the district’s project manager for the work involved from Prop Wildcats, will give a construction update Wednesday night. The board will discuss possible tour dates for the new and renovated buildings, as well as a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Beaufort and a ground breaking for the middle school addition.
The renovations for the maintenance building are expected to be done this summer. Part of the district staff already is working out of the new building. Assistant Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe said central office staff will leave the high school sometime in the fall when maintenance crews are less busy.
The alterations for Beaufort are scheduled to be completed before the start of school this summer. The district is building a new gym and doing major renovations to the interior of the building.
A major abatement project is underway which means the building will have plenty of new flooring and paint. The old gym is being renovated as well to be transformed into new classrooms and renovated for the library to move into it.
Work has yet to start on the new middle school addition. Crews are waiting for the maintenance facility to be finished so the old maintenance building can be emptied and moved.
Once that’s done, the old maintenance building will be razed making way for the new addition to the middle school. Work is expected to start in August. The middle school addition will include 12 new classrooms on the west side of the building. The addition is expected to be just under 12,000 square feet.