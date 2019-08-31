The Washington School Board Wednesday night set its 2019 property tax rate at $4.1695 per $100 assessed valuation, which includes a slight rollback in the debt service levy.
A public hearing was held at the start of the board’s regular meeting. There were no public comments.
Public school districts must approve their tax levies on or before Sept. 1, following the state auditor’s approval of the Board of Equalization calculations received by the district in August.
The tax levy calculation has been reviewed by the state auditor’s office. The breakdown follows:
Incidental — $3.5716.
Capital Projects — $0.1279.
Debt Service — $0.4700.
The 2018 tax rate levy was $4.1862.
The tax rates are set to produce the revenues which the budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019, shows to be required from property tax.
Each tax rate is determined by dividing the amount of revenue needed by the current assessed valuation. The result is multiplied by 100 so the tax rate will be expressed in cents per $100 valuation.
Assessed Valuation
Total assessed valuation for the district, which takes in parts of three counties (Franklin, Warren and St. Charles), is estimated at $817,503,171, which breaks down to $646,841,283 in real estate and $170,661,888 for personal property.
For 2018, the final adjusted total assessed valuation was $792,095,089, which included $611,241,420 in real estate and $180,853,669 in personal property.
Board member Scott Byrne questioned the drop in personal property for this year.
Robin Kluesner, director of accounting, said the district did realize an overall decline in personal property assessment as compared to 2018. While there was an overall increase in general personal property, she said, there was a decline in assessment of personal property as it related to Railroads and Utilities.
Kluesner said this is due to the way Railroad and Utility companies are assessed at various stages of their projects and the location of their assets on Jan. 1 of each year.
Revenue from new construction this year is estimated at $481,561. Revenue from reassessment, which occurs every other year, is estimated at $275,437, a 0.9341 percent increase.