A new student liaison to the Washington School Board was sworn into office last Wednesday night.
Board President Kevin Blackburn administered the oath of office to Tristan Zeh, a junior at Washington High School. He replaces Sophie Koritz who served as the student representative during 2018.
Zeh said he’s excited to serve on the board and learn more about the board.
It was Blackburn who first introduced the idea after learning about such a role at a Missouri School Board Association conference. This is the fifth student rep to serve on the school board.
Per district policy, the board allows for a high school student to serve as a nonvoting adviser to the board. Board members said they recognize the unique perspectives held by students on issues impacting the school district.
The student reps give a report at the board’s monthly meetings.
At the meeting, WHS Principal Dr. Kellee McAllum said Zeh is very involved in student activities as a member of the track/cross country teams, Key Club, Renaissance and National Honor Society. He attended the Missouri Scholars Academy at the University of Missouri-Columbia and is involved in the new Youth in Government group.
According to Dr. Joe Dierks, WHS assistant principal, Tristan is an “incredible reflection of our student body and will represent them extraordinarily well.”
Board members thanked Koritz for her service, saying her insights and contributions to discussions were very much appreciated.