The Washington Historic Preservation Commission recently approved two design plans for structures in historic districts.
Melissa Zucker submitted an application for certificate of review for the property at 309 Market St.
The plan includes the addition of a prebuilt 10x20-foot shed in the back corner of the yard and a 6-foot wood privacy fence to the backyard.
Zucker attached a building permit for the shed to be placed in the R-3 zone. The project is expected to cost $4,000.
The commission also approved a sign permit for Loyal Bella Co., 120 Elm St.
Jill Liebrum, owner, requested the addition of two 3x3-foot aluminum composite signs, vinyl wrapped.
The signs will hang from a triangle wrought iron sign bracket directly on the corner of the building near the store’s front door.
The store is located within the Downtown Historic District.
The project is expected to cost $600. The sign company that is being used is Rivercity Signs, Washington.
One sign will read “Kingdom Canine” and the other will read “Loyal Bella.” Both will have the logos of each company.
Kingdom Canine is joining Loyal Bella to provide grooming, day care and training services.
Both of the requests were submitted to the commission and reviewed via email.