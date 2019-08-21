In just 75 days, Beaufort Elementary was transformed.
The Union R-XI School District hosted a ribbon cutting and tour Sunday afternoon to show off the newly renovated school. The event drew a large crowd that packed the bleachers in the new gym.
“It’s amazing,” Principal Kendra Fennessey said of the renovation.
The bleachers were designed to seat more than 200 people and were full for the ceremony. A spillover crowd lined the walls of the new gym.
The ceremony was short. Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold welcomed the crowd to the event before passing the microphone to Board of Education President Dr. Virgil Weideman.
Weideman started by thanking voters for passing Prop Wildcats and making the work possible. Prop Wildcats, a 2018 bond issue, provided the district with the funds needed to make the renovations.
The board president then thanked all the parents for attending and encouraged them to get involved with the school. Weideman said the involved parents at Beaufort have traditionally helped the students excel.
Weinhold then went into detail about the project. He started by saying that, based on plaques at the school, the building was constructed in 1958 and renovated in 1995 and 2006.
A major aspect of the latest renovation is the brand new gym, located on the south side of the school. It also doubles as a storm shelter for inclement weather.
“If we have a weather issue out here, our kids and staff are safe,” he said.
Weinhold pointed out the gym is nearly finished — acoustic panels to help improve sound quality are expected to be installed after school starts.
From the new gym, the tour moved into a brand new library. The library drew rave reviews.
“I was walking in behind a couple of kids and the mom had to tell them they couldn’t get a book today — they had to wait for the start of school,” Fennessey said. “The fact that their first interest was, ‘Oh my gosh, I want to take a book home,’ that’s what we were going for. That’s awesome to see.”
Additionally, the school’s office was completely remodeled. The walls throughout the building got a fresh coat of paint and new flooring installed. New furniture also was added throughout the building.
“We gutted the entire inside and made it a much better and brighter situation,” Weinhold said.
Fennessey said it’s impossible to have a favorite spot. She loved the library and the gym, but said all the changes will benefit students.
“Each piece serves the kids in a different way,” she said.
Fennessey said she was impressed by the transformation in just a short time frame.
“It was pretty phenomenal,” she said. “As (Weinhold) said, it got done in 75 days. To see it during walkthroughs this summer — it was so cool. It was like a beehive. There was one group of contractors in one part of the building and another group would be in another part working on a different part of the project.”
Weinhold said more work will be done in the future. That includes replacing the rest of the flooring not done this summer and replacing the ceiling tiles. New doors and playground equipment also are on the schedule. Those projects will take place at a later date when kids are in school, he said.
District officials thanked the maintenance and technology staffs for getting the school up and running for the start of the new year.
Also thanked was the project’s architect, HTK Architects, and contractor, Wright Construction, St. Peters. Navigate Building Solutions also was involved in the ribbon cutting.
The first day of school in the renovated building will be this Thursday, Aug. 22.