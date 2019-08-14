The newly renovated Beaufort Elementary will be officially opened Sunday.
The Union R-XI School District has scheduled a ribbon cutting and building tour Sunday, Aug. 18, from 1 to 3 p.m.
The event will give visitors a chance to get the first look at the major renovation project at the school.
The Beaufort project is the first major Prop Wildcats project to be finished. In April 2018, voters approved a $27 million bond issue for districtwide improvements.
Wright Construction was awarded the contract for the construction in November 2018. Work on the site started shortly thereafter.
The Beaufort project has been described as an addition/renovation. District officials said the amount of work has transformed the building into almost an entirely new school.
Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said the work would basically be replacing the guts of the school. Outside of the building’s “shell,” it would basically be a totally renovated school, he said.
The largest part of the project is construction of a new gym. The gym replaces the current gym/cafeteria and designated the room as just a cafeteria. The new gym is located on the south side of the school.
The new gym allows for existing space at the school to be remodeled into several classrooms and other rooms. Additionally the school’s office was completely remodeled.
The school district also went ahead and moved forward with a major abatement project. All hazardous material in the building was removed which meant new flooring and paint in a significant portion of the building.