On Tuesday, voters will choose among multiple candidates seeking seats on school boards in Franklin County.
Meramec Valley R-3
In what is the largest selection of candidates on the April 2 ballot, six people have filed for two seats on the Meramec Valley R-3 School Board.
Louis Vondera, Tracey Leon Whitehead, Fred Kuhn, Laura Riegler, Roger Eugene Wiersma and Tim Richardson are hopefuls for a three-year term on one of the county’s largest school boards serving the city of Pacific and other smaller communities.
Franklin County R-2
Five people are vying for two seats on the Franklin County R-2 School Board serving the New Haven area.
Voters will choose between Audrey Ann Freitag, Nathan Parmentier, Kelly Thiess, Donna Meyer and Christine Groppe to serve a three-year term on the school board in that community.
Washington
There will not be an election for the Washington School Board Tuesday because only two candidates filed for the two open seats. Jason Oesterly and Matt Wilson, both of Washington, will be sworn into office after the election.
St. Clair
For the St. Clair R-13School Board, incumbents Craig Kindel and Danny Shadwick have filed for two seats on the board.
Union
There will be no election for the Union R-11 Board of Education. Incumbent Karen Tucker and Bernard (Ben) Everett Fox were the only two candidates to file. They were seated at the April board meeting. Current board member Valorie Steinbeck opted not to run again.
Lonedell R-14
There are less candidates, but there is still a race for seats on the Lonedell R-14 School Board.
Three candidates, Daniel Short, James Heidman, and Jamie Dunn are seeking to fill two seats on that board.
That position is a three-year term.
Strain-Japan R-16
Two people, Matthew Stewart and Kari Schatz, have filed to fill two three year seats on the Strain-Japan R-16 School Board.
No candidates filed for a seat for another two-year unexpired school board seat on that board.
New Haven
Three people, Michelle Otten, Tim Schunk, and Leanne Bauer, have filed to fill two seats on the New Haven School Board.
The term would be for three years.
Sullivan
Similar to most other races, three people are running for two seats on the Sullivan school board.
Voters will choose between Randy Stack, Robby Berti and Clifton Dudley to serve a three-year term.
Crawford County R-1
Although located in another county, some residents in Franklin County live within the Crawford County R-1 School District.
Those few residents will choose between John Craig, Tim Davis and Martin de la Torre to fill two seats on the bard for three-year terms.
They will also select either Darrel Bosse or Sean Kaysinger for a one-year unexpired term on the school board.
Gasconade County R-1
A handful of Franklin County residents will determine the fate of three candidates running to fill two seats on the Gasconade County R-1 School Board.
Their choices are Tim Schulte, Mike Pratte or Dorothy Schoening to serve a three-year term on that board.