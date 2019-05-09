The Archdiocese of St. Louis has named Dr. Todd Sweda as high school superintendent for all archdiocesan high schools.
Currently serving as president of Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio, Sweda will assume his new role with the Archdiocese of St. Louis in July.
Sweda has served in Catholic education for almost 30 years in both Ohio and Maryland. He has served on various boards, accreditation teams and sponsorship reviews, in leadership development, strategic planning processes, governance policies, and advising programs.
“I am honored and excited to join the world of Catholic education and its long tradition of excellence within the Archdiocese of St. Louis. I look forward to serving in collaboration with others engaged in the leadership efforts to fulfill our very special, transformative educational mission and vision,” he said.
Sweda earned a Bachelor of Arts from Wittenberg University, Springfield, Ohio; a Master of Arts from Georgetown University, Washington, D.C.; and a Doctor of Education from Seton Hall University, South Orange, N.J.