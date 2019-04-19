A Villa Ridge woman was charged with a felony for allegedly pointing a pistol at a man during an argument.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, at 12:33 a.m. Friday, April 12, Marta P. Umphery, 41, was arguing with the 56-year-old victim at a home in the 100 block of Jamie Court in Villa Ridge.
Umphery told a dispatcher she had a pistol prior to the deputies’ arrival. The gun was not in her possession when the deputies arrived. The deputies left the scene when it was determined the disturbance was only verbal, authorities said.
About 10 minutes later, the victim called 911 stating Umphery pointed a gun at him as they had been arguing. She was placed under arrest and taken to the Franklin County Jail, the sheriff’s office said.
Umphery admitted to pulling the gun out but denied that she pointed it at the victim, according to the probable cause statement filed in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office.
She was charged with unlawful use of a weapon. Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety and she was ordered to not have any contact with the victim, court records state.