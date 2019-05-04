A Washington woman accused of breaking a woman’s nose and cutting her arm was charged Tuesday.
Ashley M. Bowers, 30, was charged with second-degree robbery in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court.
According to Washington police, Bowers assaulted the woman while stealing the victim’s debit card April 28 at a home in the Valley Trailer Court of Bieker Road.
The victim was transported by ambulance to Mercy Washington with several injuries including a broken nose, mouth injuries and a lacerated arm.
The victim told police she was thrown against the walls of her residence causing damage to the walls. She also reported she had been choked twice to the point that she could not breath and was about to pass out, Washington police said.
Bowers was located in an area not far from the home and taken into custody. The stolen debit card had been used once at a local business and was recovered.
Bowers’ is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.