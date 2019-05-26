A Pacific woman is accused of burning a man with a cigarette, biting a woman and then striking a third victim with a bottle Monday, May 20.
A Franklin County felony complaint charges Lydia N. Mike, 21, with first-degree burglary, and two counts of third-degree assault. She also is charged with a misdemeanor assault.
According to the probable cause statement filed in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, a Franklin County deputy responded to the 300 block of Country Aire Lane, Pacific, for a report of multiple assaults.
Authorities allege that Mike and her boyfriend pushed their way through the front door of a home and struck a man with a bottle and then punched him. Mike then left the residence on foot.
The sheriff’s office said the victim had red marks on his neck and nose.
The father of the victim had told Mike and her boyfriend to leave the home before the assault, authorities said.
According to the probable cause statement, a second victim was inside her home on Country Aire Lane when her daughter said there were people fighting outside.
The woman and her boyfriend saw Mike hit a neighbor. The woman’s boyfriend tried to separate Mike and the other people fighting when Mike hit the boyfriend in the chest.
Mike allegedly burned the man in the cheek with her lit cigarette and scratched him.
The female victim got in front of Mike, who struck her, grabbed her by the shirt and scratched her arm.
Another victim was bitten by Mike, according to the felony complaint.
Mike claimed that she fought with her neighbors because they tried to fight her first, according to the sheriff’s office.
Mike is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $35,000 cash-only bond.
She was charged earlier this year with domestic assault following an August 2018 incident.