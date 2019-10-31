Authorities allege a St. Clair woman attacked and choked a man at their home last week.
Amanda M. Benton, 46, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with domestic assault. Prosecutor’s requested a $7,500 bond for her release.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched Oct. 24 to the 600 block of Paradise Mobile Home Park outside St. Clair for a report of domestic assault.
Deputies spoke with the 59-year-old male victim who said his wife assaulted him at their home. The victim was at a neighbor’s residence when he spoked with deputies, the sheriff’s office said.
The victim sustained injuries to his face and neck that were consistent with his report of the assault.
The suspect was located at her home. She denied causing the injury to her husband, authorities allege.
She was arrested and taken to the Franklin County jail.