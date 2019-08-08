The Franklin County Sheriff’s office recovered stolen tools and other items from a home in the Villa Ridge area.
Sheriff Steve Pelton said deputies were dispatched to a residence on Arbor View Drive Friday, July 26, after receiving a call of suspected stolen property there.
Consent was given to search the home and attached garage, where they located several firearms and stolen construction tools. Deputies also seized suspected methamphetamine, Pelton added.
Many of the construction tools were stolen from two different locations in Franklin County. Additional tools may have been stolen from other areas, authorities said.
Lori A. Vandegriff, 35, Pacific, was taken into custody at the Arbor View Drive home on an arrest warrant.
Pelton said charges are being sought against Vandegriff and others for possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Detectives still looking for the owner of two nail guns, a miter saw and a band saw. Anyone missing those tools may contact Detective Koch at the Sheriff’s Office, 636-583-2560.
Vandegriff was charged in February in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with a felony for leaving the scene of an accident that caused property damage exceeding $1,000.