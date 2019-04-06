A Washington woman who allegedly forged checks, cashed them and spent the money was charged Thursday, April 5.
Susanne N. Michels, 32, was charged Thursday in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with five counts of felony forgery. She is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.
According to Washington police, Michels confessed to stealing a checkbook from a friend, forging the checks by writing them to herself and withdrawing cash from her account quickly.
The investigation began Dec. 26, 2018, after police received a report from the First State Community Bank that one of their customers had deposited five checks totaling over $3,000 from a closed checking account.
Authorities became suspicious because nearly all of the cash was withdrawn within days of the deposits.