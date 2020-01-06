The owner of a Washington restaurant and another man were arrested in late December at an Air Force base in Oklahoma.
Jose Antonio Avila, 42, and William Kuper, 30, were arrested by Oklahoma County Sheriff’s deputies after police found marijuana and a gun in the car the two were in Monday, Dec. 30, according to KWTV News 9 in Oklahoma City.
Avila is the co-owner of Streetside Tacos in Washington. The restaurant was closed this weekend. A sign on door Sunday said it would be under new management soon.
The restaurant opened in 2018 in the old Langenberg Hat Building in Downtown Washington.
For more information, check out the Wednesday edition of The Missourian.